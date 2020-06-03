The Brownson Memorial Fund is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations that address substance use education, prevention, and treatment in Mesa County.
The Western Colorado Community Foundation oversees the fund. The deadline to apply is June 30. Since 1985, the Brownson Memorial Fund has granted more than $370,000 in Mesa County and is the only local funding source directed solely toward this issue, a news release said.
Past grantees include Girls on the Run/Heart and Sole; Girl Scouts/Girls are Great; Grand Valley Catholic Outreach/La Mariposa; HomewardBound/Sober Living Support; Mesa County Partners/Minor in Possession; Mind Springs Health/Women’s Recovery Center; and Western Colorado Area Health Education Center/Mesa County Opioid Response Group
The application can be found at wc-cf.org/nonprofits/grantmaking.
City Council votes on zoning issues
The Grand Junction City Council met Monday evening and approved several applications for zoning and comprehensive plan changes.
The council approved in an unanimous decision to rezone a 2.2 acres parcel in the Horizon Glen Subdivision from Planned Development to a Residential-8 zone, which allows eight units per acre.
Several neighbors spoke objecting to the zoning change. Major concerns included increased traffic on Horizon Dr., impacts on neighboring property value, wetlands on the property and wildlife in the area.
Council members referenced nearby R-8 zoned areas, as well as the work of the Planning Commission and city staff that recommended the zoning change, when approving the change.
The council also unanimously approved amending the Comprehensive Plan to change the Future Land Use Map for a more than 5 acre lot at 630 South 7th Street from commercial/industrial to Downtown Mixed Use. It also changed the zoning from General Commercial to Residential-24 (24 residential units per acre).
The council also approved vacating a 25 by 400 foot right-of-way near 347 27½ Road.
Electric Road Show presents webinar
The Experience Electric Road Show has been repackaged into a webinar that will be presented from 11 a.m.–noon on Thursday.
Anyone who is thinking about buying an electric vehicle or is curious about the technology is invited to join the webinar that is designed to give unbiased advice about electric vehicles that are on the market today.
Local EV enthusiast Craig Farnum will share his experiences as an owner, and Stefan Johnson of CLEER (Clean Energy Economy for the Region) will talk about how to take maximum advantage of local discounts and other incentives.
The webinar is part of the 2020 Western Slope Electric Vehicle Sales EVent, which is running at Grand Junction and Glenwood Springs dealerships through June. The webinar is free, but requires registration in advance. Details are at GarfieldCleanEnergy.org/ee2020.