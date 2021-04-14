Forest Service fire crews are planning a prescribed burn of more than 1,000 acres of Uncompahgre National Forest lands.
The areas identified in a press release from the Forest Service are Calamity Hills and Calamity Understory, which are 28 miles southwest of Grand Junction.
The burn could begin as early as Thursday, depending on conditions. Fire crews intend to burn approximately 1,727 acres in the Calamity Hills area and 400 acres in the Calamity Understory area. The burns are designed to maintain and enhance vegetation to benefit wildlife and to reduce the natural buildup of vegetation.
Smoke will likely be visible near U.S. 50, Colorado Highway 141 and National Forest System Road #402, NFSR #404 and NFSR #405. Residents in Gateway, Whitewater and Grand Junction may be impacted by smoke.
Summer school options announced
All School District 51 sites will host summer school this year, according to a Tuesday news release.
Summer Extension, as the district is calling it, will run from June 2-29. Busing and meals will be provided, too. Financial support for the programs comes from COVID-19 relief funds. The district plans to offer the program for up to 3,000 students.
Elementary and middle schools will prioritize math and literacy interventions, while high schools will focus on credit recovery, the release said.
Parents who want to enroll their children for summer learning should contact their principal or a member of the Summer Extension Team before May 7. Parents of charter school students should reach out their administration team to explore options.
Marillac is holding online auction
Through the end of the month, Marillac Health is hosting an online silent bid auction on silver screen-themed items for Edesia 2021
Bidders can compete for movie memorabilia, books, posters, vacations, dinners and more. The proceeds go to Marillac, a health clinic dedicated to serving the underserved populations in Mesa County. In order to bid, you have to register through the event page. The auction closes at 11:59 p.m. on April 30.
For more information on the auction and fundraiser, visit edesiapalisade.com.