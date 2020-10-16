The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team helped rescue a climber who had fallen in the Little Dominguez Canyon area on Wednesday afternoon.
The man reportedly fell around 30 to 40 feet while rapelling down a 200-foot cliff near Rose Creek, the MCSO reports.
The two people with the injured climber helped alert CenturyLink’s helicopter to their remote location.
Because the area was difficult to access, the helicopter transported search and rescue volunteers and deputies into the bottom of the canyon. Rescue crews then had to hike about a mile in steep terrain to reach the climber, the MCSO reports. The climber was carried to CareFlight waiting nearby and was airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A second CareFlight helicopter transported rescue crews back out of the area. In total, the technical rescue took about nine hours.
TEDx hosting streamed event
TEDxGrand Junction Countdown invites those interested in climate change to attend a streaming event from 6–8 p.m. Saturday.
“Countdown is a global initiative to champion and accelerate solutions to the climate crisis, turning ideas into action,” a news release said.
“TEDxGrand Junction COUNTDOWN invites you to bring a pen, paper and snacks to this streaming event. While in ‘Protect Our Neighbor’ phase we’ve seen impact in our local community the climate crisis with local fires, drought, and water depletions,” the release said.
“Curated TED Talks on climate solutions spiced up with animated short films, singers, poets (20+ presentations, speakers and performers) combine TED’s signature blend of actionable and research-backed ideas, cutting-edge science, and moments of pure inspiration. The featured curated talks and performances shared at TED COUNTDOWN will bring you into the conversation.”
Go to ted.com/tedx/events/40637 to see the list of speakers or mail info@tedxgj.com for information.
Wreath sponsors sought for cemeteries
The Patriot Guard Riders of the Western Slope invite the public to sponsor a wreath to be placed at local veterans cemeteries in December.
Donations for the fresh Christmas wreaths will be accepted through Nov. 13. Wreaths will be placed at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado and Orchard Mesa Veterans Cemetery.
Cost is $15 per wreath. Call Art Edwards at 250-1174 or email harleyroadk2@gmail.com for information.
Beaver Tail Tunnel open again after crash
Colorado State Patrol crews worked most of the afternoon and into the late evening clearing a semitruck that had rolled over.
Colorado State Patrol Captain Matt Ozanic said on Thursday that the tunnel was “all good” and said the cleanup effort went really well other than being “pretty expensive.”
He said that after the Colorado Department of Transportation conducted its investigation and found it safe to reopen.
“We would not have opened it up if we thought it’d be dangerous for vehicles,” Ozanic said.
The first call came in on the crash at around 1:30 p.m. and the crash caused the semitruck to burst into flames. The interstate was closed for several hours and CDOT announced it officially reopened just after 2 a.m. on Thursday.
Ozanic said the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the crash remains under investigation.
“There is a long sweeping curve but it’s nothing that isn’t negotiated by drivers every single day,” Ozanic said of the location of the crash site.
Foundation taking grant applications
The Western Colorado Community Foundation will accept applications to the Western Colorado Health Fund through Oct. 30.
Grants range from $1,000–$3,000 and are available to clinics, hospitals and other nonprofit organizations to address access to health care and to improve health care delivery in smaller, rural communities. Organizations must be a registered 501© (3) with both the IRS and the Colorado Secretary of State.
Applications are available at wc-cf.org/nonprofits/grantmaking. Call Tedi Gillespie at 243-3767 for information.