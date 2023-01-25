Grand Valley Transit will return to normal service for Route 1, which means the DASH Service will be eliminated on Feb. 1.
The Dash is a fare-free service currently operating on Route 1 from 4:15 p.m. to 11:05 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The elimination of the “DASH Service” will result in Route 1 returning to normal service hours ending at 8:05 p.m. on weekdays and ending at 6:05 p.m. on Saturdays. It will also require full fares to use the regular Route 1 service.
Christian singer gives free concert
Christian singer and songwriter Billy Walker will perform a free concert at 4 p.m. Friday, at Grand River Family Worship Center, 400 30 Road, at the corner of 30 and D roads.
Walker is a dynamic singer, songwriter, evangelist and Dove Award-nominee who has produced iTunes and radio-charting songs. He has performed for more than 30 years, a news release said. The public is invited. Entry is free and an offering will be taken.
Soper is vice chair on committee
State Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, has been elected as the vice chairman of the Colorado Legislature’s Committee on Legal Services. Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, is chairwoman.
The 10-member committee provides legislative oversight of the Office of Legislative Legal Services, the nonpartisan office that provides legal advise to lawmakers, helps draft bills and reviews administrative rules and regulations.
Soper also serves on two other standing House committees, Judiciary and Health & Insurance.
State AG joins suit against Google
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Tuesday that his office is joining a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit against Google, which is challenging the way that company handles digital advertisements.
The lawsuit, filed in the Easter District of Virginia, claims that Google has a dominant grip on the $36 billion online advertising industry, which allows the company to dictate how digital ads are sold and the terms under which rivals can compete.
Weiser says that through that anticompetitive conduct, Google has prevented meaningful competition, quashed innovation in the digital advertising industry, raised costs and harmed consumers.