Salvation Army seeks volunteers to reach goal
The Salvation Army is just shy of about 20 shifts to reach its Christmas season bell ringing goal and is looking for another “big final push for volunteers through the Christmas season.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can go to grandjunction.salvationarmy.org to sign up.
School District 51 expands community testing
The testing site at Fruita Monument High School will open to the public today, School District 51 announced in a Wednesday news release.
Fruita Monument joins Grand Mesa Middle School as a site for free, drive-up testing for the district community and general public. Both sites are open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., the release said.
D51 students and staff can register for a test through a portal on the district’s website. They must provide their ID number and the password: 9V2B48WR.
Meanwhile, the public can register through the COVIDCheck Colorado website. Anyone who tests at either of these sites should receive their results within 72 hours, the release said. If someone tests positive, they will receive a phone call from a telehealth provider.
GJFD extinguishes fire at abandoned home
Grand Junction Fire Department firefighters put out a house fire in the 2800 block of C 1/2 Road at 9:06 p.m. on Tuesday.
A neighbor called the fire in and when crews arrived on scene, they found the home fully engulfed in flames, the GJFD reports.
Crews reportedly attacked the fire from the outside of the home and were able to prevent the flames from spreading to other homes and surrounding brush along the river.
With no nearby hydrants, crews had to rely on water supply from a water tender to fight the blaze. After the fire was out, crews reportedly remained on scene until 12:15 a.m., working to make sure that there were no hot spots in or around the remains of the home. No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.
Events coming to Fruita
The Fruita Youth Action Council is hosting a donation drive-thru Monday. The organization is asking for gently worn or new clothes, toiletries and non-perishable foods for Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley. Donations can be dropped off at the Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., near the front desk.
The department is also hosting a drive-thru Cookies n’ Claus event on Dec. 16. Santa Claus and his friendly elves will be at the Fruita Community Center parking lot from 6:30-8 p.m. All children will receive cookies and a “special treat,” according to a Wednesday news release from the department. The event is free to attend and no registration is required.