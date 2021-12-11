Hilltop’s Health Access is offering extended appointment hours to help individuals with the Health Insurance Open Enrollment, before the enrollment deadline of Dec. 15, for coverage that begins Jan. 1.
Hilltop’s Health Access gives members of the public assistance in navigating the online process, a chance to compare coverage options side-by-side, learn if they qualify for a discount based on their income, and then enroll — sometimes all in one day.
A walk-in enrollment event is also planned from 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Hilltop Family Resource Center, 1129 Colorado Ave. Call 970-244-0850 for information on the extended hours or go to hilltopshealthaccess.org.
Help adorn graves of veterans
Christmas wreaths will be placed at area veterans cemeteries next week, through the Wreaths Across American campaign.
Individuals and groups are invited to help with the efforts at:
Veterans Memorial Cemetery, at 3 p.m. on Dec. 17. To help place wreaths, arrive by 2:45 p.m.
Orchard Mesa Cemetery placement, at 8 a.m. Dec. 18. Arrive by 7:45 a.m. to help place the wreaths.
A wreath ceremony, honoring both veterans cemeteries, is set for 10 a.m. on Dec. 18, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway.
Those attending the ceremony should arrive by 9:30 a.m. and take a chair as seating will be limited.