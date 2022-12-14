Wreaths will be placed at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, at 3 p.m. Friday. If you would like to participate, arrive by 2:45 p.m. for instructions.
For the veterans section Orchard Mesa Cemetery, placement be at 10 a.m. Saturday. Arrive by 9:45 a.m. to help place the wreaths.
Wreath ceremonies for both cemeteries will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery. It is recommended to arrive by 9:30 a.m. and take a chair as there is limited seating.
Day of Nordic fun for families
The Grand Mesa Nordic Council and The Rotary Club of Delta will host the annual Family Fun Day on Saturday from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at County Line Trailhead, off of Colorado Highway 65 on Grand Mesa.
The free event features ski lending for kids and adults provided by the Nature Connection, a free kids’ ski lesson, age-appropriate individual and relay races, games and more.
“We hope families in the area that have been interested in trying out cross-country skiing will use this free, family-friendly opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy our amazing public lands and trails on top of Grand Mesa,” a news release said.
Talon Wines — the parent company for Talon Winery, St. Kathryn Cellars and Meadery of the Rockies — announced Monday that it is moving its tasting room from its current Elberta Avenue location to Meadery of the Rockies at 3701 G Road in Palisade.
The move will consolidate the two tasting rooms into one, which will be known moving forward as Talon Wines at the Meadery. Talon Wines plans to keep all of its 25-plus wines through the consolidation process with no changes to its wine offerings.
The renovations will begin in January. The final day of operations at the Elberta Avenue location will be Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“The renovated tasting room will include indoor and outdoor seating, refreshed landscaping, expanded production space, and other exciting updates,” said Talon Wines Founder and CEO Glenn Foster. “We are excited to focus our efforts on an unforgettable customer experience, offering events, tours, and tastings where the wines are actually made. Additionally, we can dedicate more of our time, energy, and resources to continually improve the quality of the wines we produce. In the world of winemaking, there is always something to be learned and improvements to be made.”