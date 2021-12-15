The Salvation Army is still in need of volunteer bell ringers for the Christmas season.
This time last year, the organization had 340 bell ringers and this year, it has only 170, a news release said.
Go to grandjunction.salvationarmy.com to sign up and for more information.
GJHS band performance is set
Grand Junction High School bands will present “Swingin’ Sweets,” a jazz band performance, dance and craft fair, from 6–9 p.m. Thursday, in the Commons and cafeteria, on the east side of the school, at 1400 N. Fifth St.
There will be one-of-a-kind handmade items, jewelry, clothing, crochet, sewing and other items at the craft fair, plus live jazz music, free dance lessons, desserts and Frito pies.
The event is hosted by Colorado High Tech and is free to attend.
County volunteer opportunities
Mesa County has a number of volunteer positions open:
Board of Adjustment
Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Council-Representative of a city/town in Mesa County
Noxious Weed Advisory Board
Planning Commission (deadline for applications is Dec. 31)
Tri River Advisory Committee (CSU Extension)
Go to mesacounty.us/administration/how-do-i/volunteer/ for information and an application.
Missing dog found on high ledge
COLORADO SPRING — A dog missing for two weeks is back home after being rescued from a ledge about 50 yards above a Colorado creek.
According to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, one of its animal control officers anchored herself to a wooden fence and rappelled down to the dog along Fountain Creek using a mountaineering harness and rope provided by someone who lived nearby.
When she reached the dog, later identified through her microchip and tag as Jessie Lee, the dog immediately began wagging her tail and crawling towards the officer but the ground was slipping out from underneath the dog, the humane society said in a Facebook post Monday.
The officer then put a catchpole around the dog’s neck and shoulder, allowing her to slowly pull the dog closer safely, it said.
Another officer then lowered a second rope which was tied into a makeshift harness for the dog and pulled them both up, the humane society said.
When the humane society contacted the dog’s owners, they said they had been looking for her every day.
Partners shop with 45 youths
Mesa County Partners hosted its Kohl’s Christmas Shopping Event earlier this month and, with the help of multiple sponsors, invited 45 youth to shop for much needed clothing for the winter months.
Mesa County Partners provided each youth with a $100 Kohl’s gift card and a generous discount from Kohl’s, a news release said.
A mentor or volunteer helped each individual find clothing that fits their needs.
“The youth served with this event experience adversity that includes poverty, neglect, and school problems, among others,” the release said.
Sponsors include FCI Construction, Bookcliff Family Dental, the Wanebo, Love, Keller, Mendenhall, and Smith Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo, and Whitewater Building Supplies.
January is National Mentoring Month and there are close to 100 kids on the Partners’ wait list. Anyone interested in being a mentor should call Partners at 970-245-5555 for information.