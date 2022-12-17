A number of offices will be closed will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
City of Grand Junction office will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. Downtown visitor can park at metered spaces and the Rood Avenue parking garage at no charge. Trash pick up will be on its regular schedule.
Mesa County administrative offices will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. The closure does not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services locations or the Sheriff’s Office, jail, patrol, or emergency services, at 215 Rice St.
The Mesa County Landfill, 3071 U.S. Highway 50, will be open Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, but closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Animal Services, 971A Coffman Road. will be open from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, but closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Grand Valley Transit fixed and paratransit services, 525 S. Sixth St. will be open Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, but closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Dec. 24–26, and Jan. 1–2. Hours for some branch locations will be modified for the last weekend in December. The Central Library and the Clifton, De Beque, and Fruita branches will be open Dec. 30. All other locations will be closed. The Central Library and the Clifton and Fruita branches will be open Dec. 31. All other locations will be closed. Patrons can go mesacountylibraries.org to place holds, renew materials, and use eResources.
Chamber raises $342K for mission
Over the past 10 weeks, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce’s board members, staff and volunteers worked to secure support and funding for the 2023 Grand Junction Chamber program calendar and mission.
Those efforts concluded last week when they not only reached their goal of $275,000 for the program calendar and mission but ended up with a $342,029 haul — a record for the chamber’s program calendar and mission, according to the chamber.
Volunteers who helped secure that funding were Angel Bera of Orkin Pest Control, Brad McCloud of Xcel Energy, Charles Wallis of Grand Valley Insurance Service, Dakotah Grett of ImageNet Consulting, Frank Lindemann of Capital Business Systems, Jerry Felt of AFC Urgent Care Grand Junction, Mario Paul of Landmark Staffing, Ryan Ellington of Edward Jones Investments, Stuart Hall of Entrada Consulting Group and Tiffany Welch of CommWest.
Mall adds new changing tables
Mesa Mall on Friday unveiled the first youth/adult changing table in any shopping center in the Grand Valley, located in the family restroom area near the food court.
The table is the result of collaboration between the mall and the Grand Junction Inclusivity Project, which was announced last December. The GJ Inclusivity Project aims to increase awareness about accessibility for all in public spaces and then secure the funds and partnerships needed to bring about positive change.
“The changing table aims to meet the needs of any individual with changing needs,” said Mesa Mall General Manager Jay Greenberg. “Persons with disabilities and their families and/or caregivers will now have a more enjoyable experience when visiting Mesa Mall. The mall is for everyone and this inclusivity project embodies that belief. By creating a safe space for all individuals to have their changing needs met, we are taking a big step for accessibility of all.”
Self-driving trips for Super Bowl
PHOENIX — As Phoenix gets ready to host the Super Bowl, Mayor Kate Gallego announced Friday that Sky Harbor International Airport will be the first to offer the self-driving ride-hailing service Waymo.
“The future is here,” Gallego said at a news conference in front of the airport’s sky train station. “Phoenix is the first airport anywhere in the world to have autonomous service bringing people to our airport.”
A test group has been using Waymo vehicles from the station, which connects to the airport terminals, to downtown Phoenix since early November. The cars are electric Jaguar models.
The announcement comes at a time when the city wants to expand its reputation as a place for innovation and just before visitors arrive for the holidays and events such as the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.
NFL fans will be able to take self-driving cars from the airport to downtown Phoenix, where many pregame festivities will happen, Gallego added.
The airport later this month will launch an extension of the PHX Sky Train connecting two major terminals to a rental car center. Typically, travelers have had to wait in long lines outside the terminals for courtesy shuttles.