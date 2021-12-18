HOLIDAY CLOSURES

Area offices will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

  • Mesa County administrative offices will be closed Fridays, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

The closure does not include the Coroner's Office, Criminal Justice Services (all locations) and the Sheriff's Office jail, patrol, and emergency services.

Some services will be open Fridays, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, but closed Saturdays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. They are Animal Services, 971A Coffman Road, open from 11 a.m. –1 p.m.; the Landfill, 3071 U.S. Hwy. 50, open from 7 a.m.–noon; Composting Facility and the Hazardous Waste Facility will be open from 8 a.m.–noon; and Grand Valley Transit fixed and paratransit services, 525 S. Sixth St.

  • All city of Grand Junction offices will be closed Fridays, Dec. 24 and Jan. 1. Trash and recycling services will be on their regular schedule
  • All Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Friday and Saturday, Dec. 24–25, for the Christmas holiday and Saturday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.

Patrons can go to mesacountylibraries.org to place holds, renew materials, and use eResources during the closures.

CORE FUND AIDS NONPROFITS

Because of generous donors, 11 nonprofit organizations received a total of $50,900 in grants from the Western Colorado Community Foundation’s CORE Fund.

The fund identifies organizations and provides financial support for conservation, outdoor recreation, and environment projects.

  • Bird Conservancy of the Rockies; Colorado River Cutthroat Trout Habitat Restoration, $4,000
  • Colorado Canyons Association; Exploring Collaborative Stewardship Models, $1,000
  • Colorado Discover Ability; Young Adult Summer Camp, $5,400
  • Colorado Public Radio; Tapped Out: Drinking Water and Environmental Justice, $2,500
  • Colorado West Land Trust; Monument Corridor Stewards, $2,000
  • Colorado Water Trust; Restoring the 15-Mile Reach, $2,500
  • Eureka! McConnell Science Museum; Dig In!, $5,000
  • Outdoor Wilderness Lab; Tuition Assistance, $15,650
  • RiversEdge West; River Stewardship Program, $4,750
  • The Nature Connection; The Wilder Bunch Youth Crew Truck, $10,000
  • Wilderness Workshop; Elevating Climate solutions, $2,500

The Western Colorado Community Foundation launched its CORE Initiative and established the CORE Fund to provide long-term grant funding in 2019 to support and protect the places that make western Colorado special. Since its inception, CORE has contributed more than $90,000 to outdoor-related non-profits.