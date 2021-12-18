Area offices will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.
Mesa County administrative offices will be closed Fridays, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
The closure does not include the Coroner's Office, Criminal Justice Services (all locations) and the Sheriff's Office jail, patrol, and emergency services.
Some services will be open Fridays, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, but closed Saturdays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. They are Animal Services, 971A Coffman Road, open from 11 a.m. –1 p.m.; the Landfill, 3071 U.S. Hwy. 50, open from 7 a.m.–noon; Composting Facility and the Hazardous Waste Facility will be open from 8 a.m.–noon; and Grand Valley Transit fixed and paratransit services, 525 S. Sixth St.
All city of Grand Junction offices will be closed Fridays, Dec. 24 and Jan. 1. Trash and recycling services will be on their regular schedule
All Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Friday and Saturday, Dec. 24–25, for the Christmas holiday and Saturday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.
The Western Colorado Community Foundation launched its CORE Initiative and established the CORE Fund to provide long-term grant funding in 2019 to support and protect the places that make western Colorado special. Since its inception, CORE has contributed more than $90,000 to outdoor-related non-profits.