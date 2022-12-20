Local Briefs: Dec. 20, 2022 SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Dec 20, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print NORDIC COUNCIL PARTYGrand Mesa Nordic Council will celebrate the official arrival of winter with a Winter Solstice Ski and Cookie Party from 1–3 p.m. Wednesday, at the County Line Trailhead on Grand Mesa.“This is a free community event that will feature holiday cookies, hot chocolate, skiing and snowshoeing, and an opportunity to connect with other members of the GMNC community,” a news release said.Attendees are invited to bring a dozen or two cookies to share and to wear their ugliest holiday sweater.“It has been a great start to the Nordic ski season already. Although winter is just now arriving, there has been skiing on GMNC’s trails atop Grand Mesa for several weeks now,” the release said.Go to gmnc.org/event/winter-solstice-ski-cookie-party for information. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Grand Mesa Nordic Council Skiing Politics Journalism Cookie News Release Ski Community Holiday Winter Solstice Nordic Council Winter Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 2% 20° 34° Tue Tuesday 34°/20° Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:28:59 AM Sunset: 04:54:43 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Wed 3% 20° 38° Wed Wednesday 38°/20° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:29:30 AM Sunset: 04:55:12 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 22° 30° Thu Thursday 30°/22° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:30 AM Sunset: 04:55:42 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. Fri 24% 21° 38° Fri Friday 38°/21° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:30:27 AM Sunset: 04:56:15 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NNE @ 4 mph UV Index: 1 Low Friday Night A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Sat 5% 24° 41° Sat Saturday 41°/24° Sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:30:53 AM Sunset: 04:56:49 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sun 5% 26° 42° Sun Sunday 42°/26° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:31:17 AM Sunset: 04:57:25 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: N @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Mon 5% 28° 46° Mon Monday 46°/28° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:31:39 AM Sunset: 04:58:03 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business