First Day Hike at Highline park
Friends of Highline Lake State Park invite the public to participate in the First Day Hike on Saturday, Jan. 1, at Highline Lake State Park.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Highline Lake Visitor Center. After registration, visitors can hike the trails and participate in the annual scavenger hunt. Maps of the trails and instructions from volunteers will be provided.
The event is free, however the purchase of a daily vehicle pass is required for those without a valid annual park pass.
Complete all the clues to the scavenger hunt to be entered into a drawing, which takes place at 2 p.m., to win a Colorado Parks and Wildlife annual park pass.
Go to friendshighlinelakesp.org for information.
Delta selected for soil testing
Delta Conservation District was selected to participate in the Colorado Department of Agriculture Saving Tomorrow’s Agriculture Resources Soil Health Program.
In collaboration with the Mesa Conservation District, Delta Conservation District will service both the Delta and Mesa conservation district boundaries for this STAR program that is designed to help agricultural producers understand and manage the health of their soils and help provide long-term profitability for the producers and long-term health of the lands they steward.
The STAR program is available in 2 versions:
STAR Plus provides financial support to participants who wish to incorporate soil health. The program is overseen locally for the Colorado Department of Agriculture by the Delta CD. Participants in the STAR Plus program will interact directly with the Delta CD.
STAR Plus participants will need to meet the basic NRCS requirements for producers. There are also requirements for producers unique to the soil health grant agreement that exists between Natural Resources Conservation Service and CDA.
STAR program participants interact with CDA on-line through the CDA soil health portal which allows producers to receive guidance in filling out a STAR Field Form, and assistance collecting a soil sample for a soil test. STAR participants will not receive an incentive payment. Free soil health tests are available to the first 100 participants.
STAR Plus applications are due by Jan. 20. Call 970-399-8194, email deltaconservationd@gmail.com or go to deltacd.net/events for more information.
RV causes gas pump fire in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — A gas pump went up in flames Monday when a recreational vehicle in Salt Lake City drove away with the hose still attached, officials said.
The pump was dragged by the RV, igniting a fireball, said Salt Lake City Fire Department Battalion Chief Dan Walker. It was stopped shortly after before anybody was injured when employees at the gas station hit an emergency stop button, he said.
An unidentified person driving the RV drove away but as later found and was being questioned by police to assess for possible sanctions, he said.
The incident occurred about 9 a.m. at a gas station located at a busy intersection near several restaurants and stores. None of the buildings were damaged, Walker said.
5 virus deaths in Navajo Nation
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation reported 74 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday and five additional deaths.
The latest numbers pushed the cases on the vast reservation to 41,262, including 67 delayed reported cases. The death toll rose to 1,588.
Tribal President Jonathan Nez said cases has been rising across the country “and now we see an increase here on the Navajo Nation today.”
Tribal leaders continued to push for residents take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing. They also urged people to get vaccines and booster shots.