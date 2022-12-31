Despite Monday technically being a holiday for the new year, the city of Grand Junction's trash services will operate normally throughout the week, including Monday.
"The initial notices about trash pickup for Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 were based on the landfill schedule. That has changed, so despite what appears in our 2023 Annual calendar, trash will be picked up normally next week even though Monday is a holiday," city of Grand Junction spokesperson Sara Spaulding said in an email.
The city's recycling center, however, will be closed Monday. It will resume normal service Tuesday.
Periods of rain and snow early. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of Rain: 89%
Sunrise:07:32:53 AM
Sunset:05:01:39 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Sun
48%
33°
48°
SunSunday
48°/33°
Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Chance of Rain: 48%
Sunrise:07:33:02 AM
Sunset:05:02:26 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: SE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Watching a potential winter storm. Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Mon
50%
22°
36°
MonMonday
36°/22°
Snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise:07:33:10 AM
Sunset:05:03:15 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: WNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Tue
20%
24°
35°
TueTuesday
35°/24°
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise:07:33:15 AM
Sunset:05:04:05 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: N @ 4 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wed
21%
21°
35°
WedWednesday
35°/21°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise:07:33:17 AM
Sunset:05:04:56 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: N @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Thu
8%
28°
38°
ThuThursday
38°/28°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise:07:33:18 AM
Sunset:05:05:49 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Fri
34%
26°
41°
FriFriday
41°/26°
Snow showers early. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise:07:33:17 AM
Sunset:05:06:43 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: NNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.