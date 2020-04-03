El Pomar Trustees approved $62,500 allocated among eight nonprofit organizations in the Northwest region in February and March:
Colorado Mountain College Foundation, Inc., $5,000 for food bank for food insecure students; Colorado Assistance Fund
Colorado National Monument Association, $15,000 for amphitheater and trail renovation; competitive
Kids Aid, $5,000 in general operating support; competitive
Life Inter-Faith Team on Unemployment and Poverty, $5,000 for food bank needs related to COVID-19; Colorado Assistance Fund
Mountain Family Health Centers, $7,500 for needs related to COVID-19; Colorado Assistance Fund
Stepping Stones of the Roaring Fork Valley, $10,000 for a building renovation and remodel; competitive
Valley View Hospital Foundation, $5,000 for needs related to COVID-19; Colorado Assistance Fund
YouthZone, $10,000 in general operating support; competitive
El Pomar Foundation provides general purpose grant-making through a competitive grants process. The foundation develops and is entrusted with the stewardship of a number of other funds. Competitive applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
The foundation’s Colorado Assistance Fund is a $1 million fund providing immediate aid in areas affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. To date, more than $350,000 has been distributed to nonprofits and government entities across the state that are providing emergency services, meeting basic human needs and supporting access to appropriate healthcare. These grants are made to organizations nominated by El Pomar regional council members or public health departments.
Go to elpomar.org/grant-making for information.