Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported by Mesa County Public Health on Monday.
That brings to 103 the number of county residents to have died directly from the coronavirus. Including deaths among COVID-19- positive patients who were determined to have died from other causes, 134 Mesa County residents have died since the start of the pandemic.
The fatalities reported Monday included a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.
Statewide, 5,746 people with COVID-19 have died over the course of the pandemic, according to figures from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
A number of offices will be closed in Monday, Feb. 15, in observance of Presidents’ Day.
Mesa County offices will be closed Monday.
The one-day closure does not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services, Grand Valley Transit (GVT), Mesa County Landfill, or the Sheriff’s Office’s emergency functions. Animal Services will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For a detailed list of closures, go to blog.mesacounty.us/2021/02/county-offices-closed-for-presidents-day.html.
City of Grand Junction offices will be closed Monday. City trash pickup and GJCRI recycling pickup will be on the regular schedule all week. Essential services such as fire, police and utilities will continue as usual. Monday is also a parking holiday for metered parking spaces downtown.
Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Monday. Branch libraries in Collbran, Orchard Mesa, and Palisade will be closed Saturday, Feb. 13, in observance of the holiday.
During the closure, patrons can go to mesacountylibraries.org to download ebooks, place holds, renew items, and use online resources such as Mango Languages, Universal Class, and Kanopy streaming movies.