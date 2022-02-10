Safety fair coming to Mesa Mall
The 41st annual Mesa County Safety Fair will be held at Mesa Mall from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 17.
A virtual safety fair will also be held from Feb. 22 through Feb. 25. This fair can be accessed from the Mesa County Safety Council website: mesacountysafetycouncil.org
The safety fair is free to the public and will showcase safety education with many organizations providing hands-on and live demonstrations for children.
For more information about the annual Mesa County Safety Fair, check out the Mesa County Safety Council website: mesacountysafetycouncil.org.
Funds for food, shelter awarded
Mesa County was awarded $71,509 in federal funds for Phase 39 and $221,018 in Phase ARPA-R under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program for the purpose of supplementing existing emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
United Way of Mesa County acts as administrator for the award and is soliciting applications from local programs that deliver emergency food and/or shelter. Funding is made available through the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency. For Phase ARPA-R, additional consideration will be taken of organizations whose eligible services assist clients directly impacted by the effects of the pandemic.
To be eligible to receive funding, an organization must be a nonprofit or government unit located in Mesa County, be eligible to receive Federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to administer emergency food and/or shelter programs, and have a volunteer board of directors.
To apply, call Keira Clark at United Way of Mesa County, 970-243-5364 or email keira@uwmesacounty.org. Completed applications must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 18.
Openings on county boards
The Mesa County Board of Commissioners invite individuals to apply for the following panels, boards, and commissions:
n Agricultural Advisory Board, application deadline March 31.
n Board of Public Health, application deadline March 31.
n Colorado State University Extension Tri River Area Advisory Board, ongoing until filled.
n Elmwood Cemetery District, application deadline March 31.
n Emergency Medical Services, City/Town Representative (i.e. Town Councilmember), ongoing until filled.
n Emergency Medical Services, Citizen Representative, application deadline March 31.
Noxious Weed Advisory Board, ongoing until filled.
For information or to apply, go to https://bit.ly/3cDvp6A