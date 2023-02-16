A number of offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents Day:
Many Mesa County offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20. The closure does not include the Coroner's Office, Criminal Justice Services, Grand Valley Transit, Landfill, or the emergency functions of the Sheriff's Office. Animal Services will be open from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
City of Grand Junction offices will close Monday. Trash will be on its regular schedule and downtown visitors can park at metered spaces at no charge.
All Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Monday. Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa, and Palisade will be closed Saturday, Feb. 18, in observance of the holiday.
Patrons can go to mesacountylibraries.org to download ebooks, place holds, renew items, and use online resources such as Learning Express, Kanopy, and the Libby/OverDrive Digital Library.
Because of the recent snowfall accumulation in the Redlands and valley areas, the Redlands Lions Club will not be able to place flags out for its patrons on Monday, in observance of Presidents’ Day.
"We apologize for the cancellation of this project but the safety of our volunteers and the ability to locate the in-ground flag receptacles would make it very difficult to honor this holiday," a news release said.