Bonus food giveaway for seniors
Food Bank of the Rockies is distributing “Evergreen boxes” to local seniors today as part of a monthly initiative.
The boxes, which contain non-perishable items such as canned food, cereal, and grains, as well as fresh produce and other items, according to Food Bank of the Rockies Executive Director Sue Ellen Rodwick.
“With the pandemic and inflation costs, those resources are available,” Rodwick said.
Evergreen Boxes are distributed on the third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Little Salt Wash Park in Fruita and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the food bank in Palisade.
Rodwick said the boxes are available for those age 60 and up who meet income requirements. People can call (970) 464-1138 to sign up or do it on-site.
Check mailbox for new districts
Mesa County voters should look for a new postcard from the Elections Division of the Mesa County Clerk and Recorders Office telling them their new precincts and other political districts.
That happened as a result of the decennial census and a redrawing of all political boundaries, including legislative and county commission districts.
The elections office also is asking for residents who receive cards from someone who doesn’t live at the address to return the card so elections workers can clean up voter registration rolls.
Receiving a return-to-sender card through the U.S. Postal Service helps the division to inactivate the registration of a voter who has moved so they won’t receive a mail ballot until they update their address, said Mesa County’s director of elections, Brandi Bantz.
Go to vote.mesacounty.us for more information about local elections.
Offices closed for Monday holiday
A number of offices will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents’ Day
City of Grand Junction offices will be closed. City trash and recycling pickup service will be on the regular schedule with no delay. Monday is also a parking meter holiday. Visitors to the downtown area can park at metered spots at no charge, including the parking garage on Rood Avenue.
Many Mesa County offices will be closed on Monday. The closure does not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services, Grand Valley Transit, Mesa County Landfill, or the emergency functions of the Sheriff’s Office. Animal Services will be open from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. For a list of closures, go to blog.mesacounty.us/2022/02/county-offices-closed-for-presidents-day.html.
Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Monday. Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa and Palisade will be closed Saturday, in observance of the holiday.