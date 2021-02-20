Connect for Health Colorado, working with the state Division of Insurance, has extended its Uninsured Enrollment Period to May 15.
This enrollment period is available to anyone who is currently without health insurance.
Hilltop’s Health Access is available to assist the public in navigating the online process by comparing coverage options side-by-side, determining if they qualify for a discount based on their income, enrollment assistance.
Hilltop’s Health Access can also help assure individuals are paying the lowest possible amount.
Call 244-0850 or go to hilltopshealthaccess.org for information.
Mesa County Libraries will present virtual Write-A-Will seminars at 10 a.m. Monday, March 1 and at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday,
March 10.
Seminars will be presented via Zoom and pre-registration is required by calling 243-4442 or online at the Event Calendar at mesacountylibraries.org.
The free seminars are designed to help you plan now so that your wishes will be carried out later. Seminars will cover will-writing basics including how to know whether you need a will, how to avoid problems in your will and how to create a plan that reflects your personal and charitable wishes.
The 90-minute seminars are conducted by local estate-planning professionals and are hosted by Mesa County Libraries and the Mesa County Fundraisers Network.
DENVER — A Colorado man charged with violently entering the U.S. Capitol during the deadly riot that disrupted the certification of the presidential election will not be held in custody as the case against him proceeds in court.
Glenn Wes Lee Croy was arrested Wednesday in Colorado Springs after being charged with unlawfully entering restricted buildings, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds after the FBI got a tip from someone Croy is suspected of talking to on social media.
During a court appearance later in the day, a magistrate judge allowed him to be released on $5,000 bond, according to court documents.
Croy is being represented by a lawyer from the federal public defender’s office who is not allowed to comment on cases under office policy.
The FBI identified Croy as one of hundreds of people who stormed the Capitol. He told someone on Facebook Messenger that he was in the Capitol and sent the person a photo of himself and another man posing next to a statue of President Abraham Lincoln inside the building, according to an arrest affidavit.
The document says someone using Croy’s suspected Twitter account responded on Dec. 27 to a tweet from U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, asking, “Who is going to be in DC on January 6th to stand with President Donald Trump?” The response was, “fellow Coloradan we will be there.”
SALT LAKE CITY — A push to change Dixie State University’s name is stalling in the GOP-dominated Utah Senate, after a new push to drop the term many find offensive sparked a backlash.
A spokesman for the institution in southern Utah told The Associated Press on Friday that administrators have been told it won’t be heard this year.
University spokesman Jordon Sharp said the university is not sure why the Senate made this decision but hopes the bill will be revisited before the session ends in two weeks.
“University administration strongly feels this bill deserves to be discussed publicly on the Senate floor, where we are confident the bill has strong support,” administrators said in a statement.
Republican Rep. Kelly Miles, who sponsored the House bill, said he was disappointed it appears dead in the Senate.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The mayor of Woodland Park, a city northwest of Colorado Springs, has died weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19, officials said.
Woodland Park Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre said on Tuesday that Val Carr, who was less than a year into his mayoral term, had been battling the virus for about two months, The Gazette reported. He was 71.
LaBarre said he had been hospitalized in Colorado Springs.
Carr, who was a fixture in the Woodland Park community for more than 20 years, was elected mayor in April. He served on the city council for four years before winning the election.
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State Parks has reported park visitation increased by 2.6 million between 2019 and 2020 despite safety restrictions implemented during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our state parks saw elevated visitation numbers throughout the traditional summer season,” Utah Division of Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Rasmussen said. “Not only that, but record-breaking visitation continued into the fall and winter, and has not tapered off like it normally does.”