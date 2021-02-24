2 forums set for City Council candidates
Western Colorado Alliance and a coalition of 51 community organizations is hosting two forums with the candidates for City Council.
The first forum will be held at 6 p.m. today and is titled A Safe, Healthy, and Inclusive Community and will tackle quality of life topics for residents.
The second forum will be Wednesday, March 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is titled A Resilient, Diverse, and Sustainable Economy and will tackle the candidates’ economic visions for the future of the city. Residents are invited to join forums by Zoom. Register for Zoom access at westerncoloradoalliance.org/news-events.
Denver recognizes Juneteenth as holiday
DENVER — The Denver City Council declared Juneteenth an official commemorative holiday in the city, elevating the commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. from the status of a ceremonial holiday.
The council on Monday unanimously passed a bill to set an annual official observance of Juneteenth on the Saturday closest to June 19. Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States and the delivery of a message on June 19, 1865, telling slaves in Galveston, Texas, that they were free.
The message delivered by Union soldiers followed the cessation of the Civil War, but came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Denver’s Juneteenth celebration in the Five Points area dates to 1953 and often includes a parade, musical acts, food and booths.
Grand Valley Power awarding scholarships
Monday is the application deadline is for Grand Valley Power’s Hometown Scholarship Program that will award more than $20,000 in scholarship funds to local students aspiring to continue their education.
Scholarship awards range from $1,500 to $2,000. One is renewable for up to four years and worth $8,000, if awarded. Applications will be accepted through Monday, with exception to the Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker Scholarship, which is due June 1.
Applications can be submitted by mail, in person or at gvp.org/scholarship-program.
Email scholarships@gvp.org or call at 242-0040 for information.
Kiwanis seek nominations for yearly award
The Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction is seeking nominations for the 2021 Kiwanis Citizen of the Year Award.
The award is given annually to a Mesa County resident who contributes to the community, with an emphasis on projects that benefit children.
Nominees do not have to be members of Kiwanis Club. The club tries to recognize people who quietly volunteer without seeking recognition, and who have not previously received recognition they deserve.
The nomination deadline is July 1.
Nomination forms are available at Kiwanis-gj.org. Completed nomination forms can be e-mailed to Bill Rockwood at billrockwood1960@gmail.com.