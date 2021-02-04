City grants $250,000 for hunger relief
The city of Grand Junction allocated $250,000 in funds for Hunger Relief last month to help Grand Junction nonprofits respond to the sustained increase in demand for food assistance resulting from the extended economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The #GJStrong Fund grants are available to nonprofits that provide hunger relief efforts to meet the ongoing demand for these services from people who have reduced income, lost jobs/hours or otherwise been impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants are available through the Western Colorado Community Foundation and the deadline to apply is Feb. 22.
Go to wc-cf.org/nonprofits/grantmaking for information.
Inmates transfer suspension is lifted
With COVID-19 case counts down in Mesa County, Twenty-First Judicial District Chief Judge Brian Flynn vacated a previous administrative order this week.
The Nov. 3 order that limited inmate transport due to the pandemic.
He said that the court will continue to operate primarily with virtual dockets, encourage and accommodate telephone and video appearances for all participants and discourage in-person appearances. Judicial officers may also deny requests to appear in person.