Area law enforcement agencies spent much of Wednesday night and Thursday morning contending with vehicle crashes caused by inclement weather.
Grand Junction went on accident alert at about 10 p.m. Wednesday. When the city is on accident alert, motorists involved in crashes that do not involve injuries, suspected hit and runs or suspected impaired drivers are asked to report them online to save police resources.
The city went off accident alert just after 11 a.m. Thursday. Grand Junction Police reported responding to eight crashes during the accident alert.
Meanwhile, Colorado State Patrol investigated 14 property damage crashes between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Thursday, according to CSP Captain Matt Ozanic. None of those crashes involved injuries.
”While some of the local municipalities went on accident alert, CSP was able to keep up with the crash volume without going on accident alert,” Ozanic said in an email. “We do ask people to buckle up and allow plenty of extra travel time to get to their destinations safely this holiday season.”
Your thoughts on city tree canopy
The city of Grand Junction is launching an online survey today for community members to provide input on the development of the city’s Urban Forestry Management Plan. The survey, which is available in English and Spanish, will remain open until 5 p.m. on Jan. 31.
The Urban Forestry Management Plan is designed to guide the decisions and operations of the city’s forestry division. The plan will also set goals for the growth of Grand Junction’s tree canopy and provide the community with educational resources about tree care and trees’ benefits.
Survey responses will be included in the final analysis conducted by city staff in preparation for the implementation of the Urban Forestry Management Plan.
Vaccine clinic moves to next phase
Mesa County Public Health announced Thursday that it is transitioning its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the main Public Health Clinic starting Jan. 4.
All COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be administered by appointment only.
For those getting started with COVID-19 vaccines, the primary series is needed initially. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available for everyone aged six months and older. Novavax is available for those 12 years and older. The COVID-19 Bivalent booster is available for anyone six months old and older who have completed their primary series at least two months prior.
To schedule an appointment for someone 12 years and older, call 970-248-6900 or visit Mesa County Public Health’s website. For children under 12, call 970-248-6900 to schedule an appointment.
To date, Mesa County has administered more than 85,000 COVID-19 vaccines.
Snowy owl captivates Calif. town
CYPRESS, Calif. — Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they’re actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact.
Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.
It’s current home is a rooftop perch in the balmy city of Cypress. “It is absolutely unique as a bird observation,” Vic Leipzig, who teaches birding at Saddleback College. Local bird experts speculated that the owl could have arrived in Southern California aboard a ship or could be a captive bird that escaped.