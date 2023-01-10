A 29-year-old man died Friday while skiing at Powderhorn Mountain Resort, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, two skiers found the man unconscious, buried in snow in the Thunderbird Glade area of Powderhorn Friday.
Powderhorn Ski Patrol performed CPR on the man, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and first responders also performed CPR, but the man was pronounced deceased.
The identity of the man has not been released.
Food Bank mobile pantry opens
The Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Etkin Family Distribution Center (FBRWS), still seeing an increased need for food assistance, is hosting multiple food distribution events in the next few weeks, starting today with mobile pantry at Grand Junction High School starting at 3 p.m.
A mobile pantry will also be distributing food Saturday, Jan. 28, at Clifton Christian Church at 615 Interstate-70 Business Loop starting at 9 a.m.
Additionally, every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at Salvation Army at 1234 N. Fourth St., evergreen boxes of food will be distributed to adults who are 60 years old or older, based on income. To learn more about eligibility for these boxes, visit cdhs.colorado.gov/CSFP.
HopeWest celebrating 30th year
HopeWest in Grand Junction is celebrating its 30th anniversary of healthcare service on the Western Slope with its annual HopeWest Gala on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Grand Junction Convention Center at 6 p.m.
HopeWest opened in 1993 as Grand Valley Hospice, operating out of a small office in the Veterans Affairs Medical Center and serving 117 patients in its first year. In 2022, HopeWest served more than 2,300 patients in patients in hospice and palliative care, 80 PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) participants, 550 patients in the Ferris Care Center, 220 grieving adults and more than 500 kids navigating coping with the death of a loved one, cementing the organization as one of the year’s Daily Sentinel Best of the West Gold winners.
“Thirty years of exceptional care shows what happens when local medical leaders, generous donors, dedicated volunteers, and our incredible team members come together in service for the greater good of our community,” said HopeWest President and CEO Cassie Mitchell. “Our compassionate team offers miracles of human caring every day. They transform the way people experience aging, serious illness and grief. This way, the HopeWest Way, is only possible because of the generosity of our community. I am incredibly grateful to our community for the unwavering trust and support.”