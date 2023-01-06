Because of the growing use of at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits, the COVID-19 community testing site at Colorado Mesa University will close on Saturday, Jan. 14. It’s one of 20 COVID-19 community testing sites across Colorado that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will close this month.
At-home rapid test kits are available for free at the Mesa County Health and Human Services Building at 510 29½ Road. Four at-home rapid test kits can be ordered and mailed through the U.S. Postal Service. Additionally, PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing — the most accurate test for COVID-19 — is still available through primary care providers, pharmacies and some urgent care facilities.
“We have an info line team ready to guide you through COVID-19 resources in our community,” said Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) Executive Director Jeff Kuhr, who encouraged people to reach the info line at 970-248-6900. “They are the best at connecting people with the information they need.”
Southwest tries put fix damage
DALLAS — With its flights running on a roughly normal schedule, Southwest Airlines is now turning its attention to repairing its damaged reputation after it canceled 15,000 flights around Christmas and left holiday travelers stranded.
The disruptions started with a winter storm and snowballed when Southwest’s ancient crew-scheduling technology failed.
Southwest on Tuesday told customers whose flights were canceled or significantly delayed over the holidays that they would get 25,000 frequent-flyer points on top of refunds and reimbursement for unexpected costs like hotels and meals. But that may not be enough to lure back embittered customers.