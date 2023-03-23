The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment complex on the 500 block of 28½ Road on Wednesday afternoon.
A neighbor reported hearing dogs barking inside the home and smoke visible through the windows.
When GJFD crews arrived they entered the apartment and put out the flames.
Three dogs could not be saved, and died from the fire.
Crews worked to ensure the fire had not spread to the adjoining apartments or spread through the attic space. There are no known human injuries.
The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.
Grand Junction Police responded to assist with scene safety and members of the Victim Services Unit of the GJPD and the American Red Cross responded to assist the two adults and three children displaced by the fire.
For more information on this incident contact the Community Outreach Office at 970-549-5800, or by email at GJFirePIO@GJCity.org.
Pizza purchases go to Circle K projects
The Circle K Kiwanis Club has two events planned for late March and early April.
On Thursday, March 30, the Circle K Club is staging a fundraiser at Mod Pizza at 1201 Wellington Ave. Unit 101. The fundraiser, which will last from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., will help pay for club initiatives.
Portions of purchases at Mod Pizza will be donated to Circle K. Attendees should inform restaurant staff that their purchase is for Circle K. Some of the money Circle K raises will go toward buying fabrics for its blanket-quilting event on April 4, from 6-8 p.m. at the Colorado Mesa University Center Ballroom. The club will make blankets for ill and traumatized children in Mesa County hospitals.
Suit against Wyo. medical abortion ban
Abortion-rights supporters filed an amended lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block Wyoming’s new ban on medication abortions from taking effect.
A group hoping to open what would be the state’s second clinic offering abortions filed the amended lawsuit days after Republican Gov. Mark Gordon signed what is the nation’s first explicit ban on abortion pills.