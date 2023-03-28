The Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado is presenting the sixth National Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Western Slope Vietnam War Memorial Park in Fruita.
Vietnam veterans on the Western Slope will be honored in the ceremony, which will feature the Patriot Guard Riders, the Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard and performances by the Rocky Mountain Scots. The national anthem will be performed by military veteran Travis Long’s family.
Deacon Doug VanHouten, a U.S. Marine Corps and Vietnam veteran, will deliver the invocation and benediction. Patrick Hull, the associate director of Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health Care, will serve as the guest speaker.
A Missing Man Table and honors ceremony will be narrated by Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard Commander and Air Force veteran Gary Parrott. The ceremony is open to the public.
Montrose deputy not injured in shooting
A man opened fire on a Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sunday night, Sheriff Gene Lillard said, and was “incapacitated” by a return shot.
The deputy was uninjured; the suspect was at last report being treated at Montrose Regional Health. His condition was unknown as of Monday afternoon.
Shortly before 6 p.m. March 26, deputies received a call-out for a disturbance in the 62000 block of Jig Road. Lillard said that when a deputy arrived and got out of his patrol vehicle, a person with a long-barreled firearm met him, according to the Montrose Daily Press.
“An actual gun battle ensued. The suspect (allegedly) fired on the deputy and hit his unit,” Lillard said.
The deputy returned fire and incapacitated the suspect, Lillard said. Deputies at the scene treated the man until paramedics arrived. The sheriff said the patrol unit was heavily damaged.
“It happened very fast,” he said. “I just thank the good Lord that our deputy is OK.”
The investigation has just started, so the deputy and suspect’s names were not immediately released.