The Grand Junction Economic Partnership and the Business Incubator Center were among the recipients of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade and the Economic Development Council of Colorado Action Grant, supporting economic development efforts throughout Colorado.
GJEP was awarded $31,600, and the business incubator was awarded $40,000 to support economic development initiatives within Mesa County. Both organizations operate as 501(c) (3) non-profits and work in partnership to support regional economic development.
Grand Junction seeks mural artists
The city of Grand Junction is looking for artists to creat a mural at the Westlake Skate Park, located at 325 W. Orchard Avenue. Interested artists can apply by submitting a color design concept by Aug. 1 to Marlene Godsey, Arts and Culture and Adult Programs coordinator, at marleneg@gjcity.org.
The city’s Commission on Arts and Culture will select the artist to complete the work after the submission deadline. The Westlake Skate Park mural project is one of the largest in the city with available space of more than 18,000 square feet.
Concert band plays swing event
Grand Junction High School Concert Bands & Jazz Ensemble will present its Spring Swing Concert and Band Award Ceremony on Friday, at the school, 1400 N. Fifth St.
The awards ceremony is at 6 p.m. in the auditorium and the concert and dance, featuring GJHS Jazz Bands, will start around 7 p.m. in the commons area.
The event is free and open to the public. A sub sandwich dinner and other concessions will be available to purchase and desserts are free.
$1M grant for street fix-up
Mesa County received a $1 million state Main Street Revitalization grant to help pay for the first phase of improvements to a section of Orchard Avenue between Warrior Way and Eastbrook Street.
The project, to which the county is paying an 80-20% matching share of $270,000, calls for widening the two-lane roadway to include curbs, gutters, sidewalks and bike lanes to make it safer for school children.