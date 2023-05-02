The Grand Junction Regional Airport’s Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Exercise is set for today from 9 a.m. to noon on the southern portion of airport property. Regularly scheduled flights and traffic corridors are excluded from this exercise and shouldn’t experience any impacts from this training, and travelers on Interstate 70 and Horizon Drive might see a large first responder presence or simulated smoke from the exercise.
When the exercise begins, an announcement over the intercom at the airport will inform travelers that this is only a drill.
The exercise will include all joint response agencies locally, including all local hospitals, the airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting staff, Air Traffic Control, the Grand Junction fire and police departments, the Mesa County Coroner, local communication agencies, various airlines, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration, American Red Cross, West Star Aviation, Collbran Job Corps and the Civil Air Patrol.
G Road closed for roadwork
G Road is closed from 24 Road to the Canyon View Park entrance to the east through May 26. The road was closed on Monday.
Crews will begin pouring the concrete for the drive lanes of the entire eastern half of the roundabout at 24 Road and G Road. Parking will still be accessible along the north side of G Road for anyone entering from the east on G Road. The large Canyon View parking lot on the east side of 24 Road will remain open.