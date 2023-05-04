The town of Palisade will be performing repairs today and Friday to an irrigation line at the northeast corner of Brentwood Drive and U.S. Highway 6. The southbound lane of Brentwood Drive will be closed while repairs are being made.
Road closure north of Paonia
A safety closure is in place for a section of Colorado Highway 133, north of Paonia, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The highway is closed in both directions from mile points 14-19. The closure is due to a large sinkhole and road damage. Motorists are asked to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary.
The sinkhole started on April 29, and has significantly damaged the roadway. There is also a damaged culvert near the roadway. CDOT is pursuing temporary ways of safely reopening the roadway. During the closure, CDOT is coordinating with partner agencies and local residents to allow extremely limited travel in the area, including for emergency services.
Mudslide above Hanging Lake
A large mudslide that occurred above the Hanging Lake Rest Area road has blocked access to the rest area and Hanging Lake Trail.
The slide, which happened Monday afternoon, did not impact Glenwood Canyon or Interstate 70, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation press release. The trail to Hanging Lake and the lake itself were not impacted.
There were no injuries as a result of the slide, but people with reservations to hike Hanging Lake will not be able to access the trail until the road is cleared. CDOT crews began removing mudslide material on Tuesday.