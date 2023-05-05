A section of the Riverfront Trail in Grand Junction has been temporarily closed due to flooding from spring runoff. The closure cuts off a large section of the trail system between Redlands Parkway and Walker Wildlife Area near the Interstate 70 Business Loop.
Trail users should take the detour on Riverside Parkway/River Road from 25 Road to Railroad Avenue just before the I-70B underpass. Motorists and bicyclists are advised to exercise caution when traveling on Riverside Parkway/River Road.
The Riverfront Trail is still open and accessible for use from 25 Road to Redlands Parkway and up into the Redlands; however, the trail heading west at the underpass of Redlands Parkway is closed.
Fatal shooting at EV hub
DENVER — A fight at an electric vehicle charging station in suburban Denver escalated into a fatal shooting that killed a Tesla driver and put another man in custody, authorities said.
The second man later called 911 to report he was involved in the Wednesday shooting and was detained, said Jenny Fulton, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Police tape at the scene of a shooting at a Tesla charging station in Edgewater on Wednesday.
Two shots were fired, Fulton said, and the 33-year-old man who died had been hospitalized with a single gunshot wound. His name wasn’t released.
Investigators haven’t said what sparked the fight, which broke out in a parking lot outside a food hall in Edgewater.
Tasered man files suit
A man who says he was repeatedly stunned with a Taser while handcuffed, including once in the face, is suing a Colorado sheriff’s department, alleging excessive force by two deputies and also a failure by leaders to train and discipline their employees.
Kenneth Espinoza was arrested Nov. 29, 2022, after he stopped to wait when Deputy Mikhail Noel of the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office pulled over his son, whom he had been following to a car appointment.
According to the lawsuit filed in federal court this week, Lt. Henry Trujillo and then Noel ordered Espinoza to leave, saying he should not be near a traffic stop.