Grand Valley Transit is choosing to honor all local U.S. military veterans this month by offering free rides for veterans throughout November.
“This is a simple way to show veterans they are valued in the community,” Grand Valley Transit said in its statement announcing the waived fares for veterans. “This will also provide vets who have not used GVT before the opportunity to try out the service and see what it can offer them.”
Whitman closed for work
The city of Grand Junction has closed Whitman Park until Thursday for maintenance, according to a press release.
The closure started a 4 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to be lifted at 8 a.m. Thursday.
According to the city, the work includes winterizing the bathrooms and sprinklers, as well as mowing and power washing.
“This type of routine maintenance is conducted at all city parks,” the release stated. “Park staff are better able to safely conduct maintenance work when the parks are empty.”
Kids sought in fatal fire
LAKEWOOD — A fire in a suburban Denver apartment building that killed a woman and her 10-year-old daughter was intentionally set and two juveniles are being sought, police in Lakewood said Tuesday.
Officers have arrest warrants for two boys on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree arson.
The fire at 4:15 a.m. Monday killed Kathleen Payton, 31, and Jazmine Payton-Aguayo, Lakewood Police spokesperson John Romero said in a statement.
The fire also injured 10 people, damaged 14 apartments and displaced all the residents of the building, Romero said.
1 dies, 4 hurt in shooting
DENVER — Denver police say one person has been killed and four others taken to hospitals after a shooting Tuesday in a neighborhood east of downtown.
Police reported the shooting about 2:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Verbena Street, one block south of busy Colfax Ave. In a series of tweets, the department said one person was declared deceased and that four others had been taken to area hospitals.