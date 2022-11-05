Mesa County Department of Human Services is observing National Adoption Month with an event planned for Friday, Nov. 18, where 21st Judicial District Judge Valerie Robison is expected to finalize between two to four adoptions.
The National Adoption Day event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mesa County Court House at 125 N. Spruce St., with the celebration taking place in the jury room on the third floor.
If you plan to attend the event, reserve your place by sending an email to MCDHS Adoption Team Supervisor Kim Espindola at kim.espindola@mesacounty.us by Friday, Nov. 11.
Approximately 40 children each year become available for adoption through MCDHS, the agency said in its statement announcing the event.
“Every adoption begins with a passion to love a child and an understanding that every child deserves a forever home,” Espindola said. “In Mesa County, our teens who are available for adoption also deserve to make connections with a family and to know what it feels like to live in a stable environment. We are grateful for the families who have opened their hearts to provide a safe and loving home and cannot thank them enough for making the decision to adopt.”
A number of offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day:
All Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed on Friday. Go to mesacountylibraries.org anytime to place holds, renew materials, and use eResources such as Libby/OverDrive Digital Library, Mango Languages, Hoopla, and Kanopy.
Many Mesa County offices will be closed on Friday. The one-day closure does not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services, Mesa County Landfill, or emergency functions of the Sheriff’s Office. Animal Services will be open from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. For list of closures, go to blog.mesacounty.us/2022/11/county-offices-closed-on-veterans-day.html.
City of Grand Junction offices will be closed on Friday. Trash pickup will be on its regular schedule. Friday is also a free parking holiday. Downtown visitors can park in metered spaces at no charge.