Gunnison-based company Kooler Garage Doors has announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Grand Junction location, set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 554 Road 25 Unit 6.
“Kooler Garage Doors has been rooted on the Western Slope and we’re pumped to bring an elevated home service experience with our certified professional technician team into Grand Junction,” said Kooler Garage Doors Founder and Owner Matt Kuehlhorn. “We love the Grand Junction community and look forward to engaging even more.”
The ceremony will feature a skee-ball competition, snacks, a shop tour and appearances by Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce board members.
“We’re pleased to have Kooler Garage Doors as a chamber member,” said Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Candace Carnahan. “We are grateful for businesses like this that keep our community moving forward and our economy strong.”
Veterans Day ceremony Friday
The Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado and the Western Slope Vietnam War Memorial Park are presenting their annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11:11 a.m. Friday at the Vietnam War Memorial Park at Colorado Highway 340 in Fruita.
The ceremony will feature performances by Michelle, Victoria and Selah Long. Taylor Long will lead attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The keynote speech will be provided by Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health Care System Executive Director Rich Salgueiro.
Deacon Doug VanHouten, who once served in the U.S. Marine Corps, will deliver the invocation and benediction. The Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard will be the Color Guard for the ceremony. A flyover has been requested of the 120th Fighter Squadron of the Buckley Air Force Base.
This ceremony is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating to the ceremony, which is expected to last about one hour.