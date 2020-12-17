Fruita bringing some holiday cheer
The Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce had to cancel its Parade of Lights because of COVID-19, but it is filling that hole with its Let it Glow event.
The Grinch will be guiding people in their cars on a holiday light tour tonight at 5:30 p.m., which begins at 1284 Windsor Park Dr.
Then Friday, The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who will be making their rounds along the Loma Elementary Bus Loop before the first bell rings.
For more information, visit fruitachamber.org/let-it-glow