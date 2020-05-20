The City of Grand Junction announced on Tuesday that it is canceling its annual Fourth of July fireworks show.
In recent years, Grand Junction has coordinated the fireworks show with the Grand Junction Rockies for a Fourth of July game.
“Although the community is in the Safer at Home phase of re-opening, staff would need to make preparations now for the show. The uncertain nature of the pandemic does not guarantee that restrictions would be lifted by the date. Other contributing factors, such as high fire danger due to low snow pack also contributed to this decision,” the news release said.
In addition to the fireworks display, Grand Junction is also delaying the opening of the Lincoln Park outdoor pool, which normally opens on Memorial Day weekend. The Orchard Mesa Pool will remain closed after shutting down on March 14 due to COVID-19.
The city is working closely with Mesa County Public Health to evaluate our ability to open the Lincoln Park pool this summer given concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the release.
Pier 1 stores closing nationwide
Pier 1 announced that it will go out of business and permanently close all 540 of its stores.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said Tuesday that it was unable to find a buyer for its business after filing for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.
The closings include the Grand Junction Pier 1 store in the Valley Plaza at 2454 U.S. Highway 6&50.
Stores will start going-out-of-business sales as soon as it can reopen stores that have been temporarily shut because of the coronavirus outbreak, a news release said.
Pier 1 traces to a single store in 1962 that sold beanbag chairs and love beads to hippies in San Mateo, California.
In recent years, its sales have fallen as it struggled to compete with online retailers.
Offices to be closed for Memorial Day
City of Grand Junction administrative offices will be closed on Monday. There will be no city trash pick up Monday and the schedule will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. The recycling drop off center will be closed Monday, and Monday’s curbside route pick up will be delayed until Tuesday.
Many Mesa County offices will be closed Monday. Animal Services, at 971A Coffman Road, will be open from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. This closure does not include the Coroner’s Office, all locals of Criminal Justice Services and the Sheriff’s Office (jail, patrol, emergency services) at 215 Rice St.
Whitewater cemetery to be open on holiday
Gates at the Whitewater Cemetery will be open for visitors beginning at noon Friday, May 22, until Monday evening.
Flags will be placed on each of the 13 veterans graves.
Visitors should respect all COVID-19 regulations and drive only on the graveled roads. Open-toed shoes are not recommend for walking through the desert terrain.
County lands federal COVID-19 grant
The Department of Justice announced a $58,620 grant to Mesa County this week to help fight COVID-19.
Grand Junction was awarded $91,671 last month to purchase personal protective equipment and sanitize vehicles as more than $14 million will be allocated to jurisdictions across Colorado.
“Our law enforcement officers are used to being on the front lines of a crisis, but the coronavirus is like nothing they — or any of us — have faced before,” U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said. “The DOJ wants to make sure that as officers are out there protecting and interacting with members of the community that they have the extra resources necessary to encounter these extraordinary circumstances.”
The grants are part of the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program to be used for a wide range of purposes such as overtime, PPE, hiring, meeting the medical needs of inmates and more, according to the press release.