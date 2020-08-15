Highway 82 reopens to passenger vehicles
The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened Colorado Highway 82 and Independence Pass on Friday afternoon.
Access is limited and both eastbound and westbound traffic on either side of the pass will encounter alternating traffic flow controlled by flagging personnel. Only passenger vehicles, such as cars, SUVs, pickups and vans are allowed. There will be a heavy law enforcement presence on both sides of the pass. No commercial motor vehicles, camper trailers, recreational or similar vehicles are allowed. A 35-foot length restriction is in place.
Motorists should expect slow speeds, lengthy travel times and potential delays of up to two hours.
Polis extends mandatory mask order
Gov. Jared Polis on Friday announced he was extending the state’s mandatory mask order.
The order, which went into effect last month, was set to expire but will now be extended 30 days beyond Aug. 14. The governor’s office also offered amendments to the order that exempt individuals performing “life rites” from the mask mandate.
Life rites include things like funerals, weddings and baptisms.
Palisade Brews and Cruise canceled
Palisade Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andrew Weber has announced the cancellation of the Chambers’ 2020 Brews and Cruise Festival, which had originally been postponed from spring to fall. The festival will return next year. Go to palisadecoc.com or call 464-7458 for information.