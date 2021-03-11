HomeGoods has grand opening today
More than 13 months after its first announcement, HomeGoods is opening in the Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6&50.
Doors open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. On Friday, the store adopts its regular hours of 9:30 a.m. — 9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 10 a.m. — 8 p.m. on Sundays.
HomeGoods was announced as a new tenant in February 2020. Then last month, HomeGoods held a job hiring event through Feb. 20.
Today’s opening is the latest addition for the mall, which recently announced a new Dick’s Sporting Goods location. Development on a Dillard’s location is also under way, though the company has not provided an opening date, yet.
VP Harris to tout COVID package in Denver
DENVER — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Denver on March 16 to highlight the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill passed by Congress on Wednesday.
Details on the visit by Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were still being worked out, the vice president’s office said.
Harris’ visit is part of an ambitious campaign by President Joe Biden’s administration to showcase the relief bill. The campaign includes travel by the president, first lady Jill Biden and Cabinet secretaries.
Harris’ office said she will address the aid package’s many aspects, among them an extension of $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefits into September and the shoring up of state and local government finances.
The U.S. House gave final congressional approval to the relief package along a near-party-line vote. Republicans opposed the legislation, characterizing it as bloated and crammed with liberal policies.
Biden plans to sign the measure Friday.
Ex-Colorado sergeant charged in shooting
DURANGO — A former sergeant in Colorado faces felony gun charges after shooting at a suspect in a fatal vehicle pursuit in McElmo Canyon in 2018, prosecutors said.
The district attorney’s office charged former Montezuma County Sgt. Edward Francis Oxley in September with two counts of illegally discharging a firearm, The Durango Herald reported Wednesday.
Oxley pleaded not guilty. The case is scheduled for trial next month.
Court records said Oxley was shot at while on duty in February 2018 by Fordell Hill, a passenger in a vehicle that fled the scene of a traffic stop near Cortez, prompting a high-speed pursuit. Oxley fatally shot Hill during the exchange after the vehicle crashed on Navajo Nation land, authorities said. There were three people in the car.
After an investigation by the FBI, Utah U.S. Attorney John W. Huber ruled in August 2018 that the fatal use of force was justified and declined criminal prosecution. However, Huber also raised concerns about Oxley’s actions, calling the circumstances leading up to the shooting unusual and troubling.
Oxley was fired a month later after an internal investigations review concluded he violated department policies, including shooting at or from a moving vehicle, using unapproved ammunition while on duty and carrying unapproved ammunition.