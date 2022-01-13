The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce postponed its annual banquet set to be held later this month.
In a news release Wednesday, the Chamber said that rising COVID-19 cases, including the spread of the omicron variant, were to blame.
“After careful evaluation, including guidance from Mesa County Public Health, our leadership has made the difficult decision to postpone our Annual Banquet which was scheduled for January 28th to a new date of March 4th,” the Chamber said.
An after hours event set for Jan. 25 has also been postponed.
Offices closed for MLK holiday
Area offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
City of Grand Junction offices will be closed on Monday. City trash and GJCRI recycling pickup service will be on the regular schedule with no delay. Monday will also be a parking meter holiday. Downtown visitors can park at metered spots for free, including the parking garage on Rood Avenue.
All Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Monday. Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa, and Palisade will be closed Saturday. Go to mesacountylibraries.org to download ebooks, place holds, renew items, and use online resources.
AARP offers free tax prep help
AARP/TaxAide will begin providing free tax preparation on Feb. 1, at one central location.
Appointments are required this year. Starting Jan. 18, taxpayers can call 970-589-3789 or 970-210-5705 to schedule an appointment or go to cotaxaide.org/appt/ to schedule online.
All taxes will be prepared at the Wells Fargo Main Annex, 359 Main St. Hours are 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Taxpayers should bring photo ID’s, social security/ITIN cards, last year’s tax return, and all documents needed to accurately complete your return. This includes letters from the IRS if you had IRS identity theft, receipt of the Economic Impact funds, or the letter 6419 if you received the Advanced Child Tax Credit payments. Also bring banking information with routing number and account number if you want a direct deposit for refund.
Parking is available on the west side of Wells Fargo Bank.