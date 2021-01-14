Crash victim on Monument identified
Luis Arballo-Rodriguez, a 30-year-old male resident of Grand Junction, has been identified as the individual who died in a car crash at the Colorado National Monument earlier this week.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries. The manner of death is pending as well as toxicology. It did not appear that he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of incident, the coroner’s office reports.
The National Park Service is overseeing the investigation.
The majority of Mesa County services will be closed on Monday Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
City trash and GJCRI recycling pickup service will be on the regular schedule with no delay. Monday will also be a parking meter holiday. Visitors to downtown can park at metered spots for free, including the parking garage on Rood Avenue.
Most Mesa County offices will be closed Monday. The holiday closure does not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services, Grand Valley Transit, Mesa County Landfill, or the Sheriff’s Office’s emergency functions.
Go to http://blog.mesacounty.us/2021/01/county-offices-closed-jan-18-for-martin.html for a detailed list of closures.
D51 reports lowest ever dropout rate
Fewer students are dropping out of School District 51 than at any point in the 21st Century, it announced in a news release.
The 2019-20 reported dropout rate of 1.7% is the lowest mark recorded by the Colorado Department of Education, which dates back to the 2000-01 school year.
In addition to that success, District 51’s graduation rate for the class of 2020 was 80.2%.
CU starting some in-person classes in Feb.
BOULDER— The University of Colorado, Boulder will resume some in-person classes starting Feb. 15 after starting the spring semester with all online instruction due to the pandemic.
The school will require weekly virus tests for all faculty, staff and students on campus, the Daily Camera reported Wednesday.
Students who wish to live on campus will be able to move back into residence halls by appointment starting on Feb. 7, Provost Russell Moore and Interim Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke said in a letter.