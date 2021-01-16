This is the final weekend that the public will be able to view the Rose Petal COVID Memorial, on display at The Art Center, according to the the memorial’s artist, Linda McBride.
The memorial features 54 vinyl panels hanging along the east outside wall of The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St. The art piece was dedicated last month. Each of the memorial’s panels is covered with a rose petal pattern and a grid of 4,680 small squares each filled with a tiny silver circle to represent a person who has died from COVID-19.
McBride suggests that it’s best to park your car and walk up to it to see the panels with the silver dots up close.
Shadow Lake drained for maintenance
The City of Grand Junction Water Department will temporarily drain Shadow Lake starting next the week to perform maintenance. Shadow Lake is located along Ridges Boulevard and Mariposa Drive near the Redlands Mesa Golf Course.
Inspection work is expected to start as soon as the lake is fully drained, which could be as soon as Feb. 1. It will take around two weeks to drain and one week to refill the lake. Shadow Lake is anticipated to be at full capacity by President’s Day weekend.
There may be odors while the lake is drained. They are temporary and will dissipate once the lake is filled again.
This work will not interfere with traffic or the hiking path around the perimeter of Shadow Lake.
Colorado makes air quality goal for 2050
DENVER — Colorado officials unveiled a plan to cut heat-trapping air pollution in the state by 90% by 2050 in order to improve public health and reduce the effects of climate change.
“This is an issue for all humanity and life on the planet,” Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said. “It’s very much in our interest to do our part. We have a climate-driven economy. Hundreds of thousands of jobs in Colorado are climate-dependent. And we want to position Colorado as a climate and green energy leader.”
The state’s 207-page plan made public on Thursday relies on state agencies to enforce pollution cuts at power plants, oil and gas industry sites and in buildings, the Denver Post reported.