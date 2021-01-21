Early morning fire engulfs garage
An early Wednesday morning fire tore through a garage and spread to another building before firefighters contained the blaze.
The Grand Junction Fire Department was called to the fire at 3:05 a.m. on the 600 block of West Colorado Avenue. When crews arrived, the garage was engulfed by the fire, which was spreading to a nearby fence and a second garage-apartment.
One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for a minor medical emergency. Both structures sustained extensive damage, but crews were able to save several nearby vehicles from damage.
Residents of the properties let crews know that both structures were unoccupied.
New Dimensions offering lower rates
New Dimensions Lifelong Learning Institute, an education program for adults 50 years and older, is offering cheaper membership because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Membership to enroll for the Winter/Spring 2021 term, which begins Feb. 15, will be offered at $50. That’s lower than the standard $75 fee. Though fall 2020 classes were offered for free.
Classes, which will remain online, are taught by volunteer instructors with expertise and a personal passion for their subject. A variety of classes are offered that focus on academic and personal enrichment. Classes are taken for the joy of learning.
Registration opens on Jan. 27 at 8 a.m. and ends Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. For more information, visit newdimensionsgj.org.