Patriot Guard Riders are asking all the “great folks that helped place the Christmas wreaths on the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in December, come help us pick them up.”
Wreath collection will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. Anyone that would like to help clean up the cemetery for another year is more than welcome, said Art Edwards in a news release.
Tennis court lights are completed
The city of Grand Junction announced Thursday it has completed the LED lighting of 12 tennis courts at Canyon View Park.
According to a press release, the lights mean the courts can be open to the public until 9 p.m. by Saturday.
The next step in the project is constructing four new tennis courts at Canyon View. When the project is finished, there will be 16 tennis courts at Canyon View, with 12 of those lighted. The final step will be turning the tennis courts at Lincoln Park into pickleball courts.
Lone wolf reignites debate
SANTA FE, N.M. — A female Mexican gray wolf has roamed beyond the endangered species’ recovery area into the more northern reaches of New Mexico, according to authorities.
That has reignited a debate over whether the predators should be confined to a certain stretch of the southwestern U.S. as wildlife managers work to boost the population.