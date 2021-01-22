Three more deaths from COVID-19
Mesa County has now recorded 96 deaths due to COVID-19 and 123 total deaths including cases where patients tested positive for the coronavirus but may have died of something else.
The new deaths were reported in Thursday’s update from the Mesa County Public Health department.
The fatalities were a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.
Help needed with wreath pickup
The Patriot Guard Riders is inviting the public to assist in the picking up of the hundreds of Christmas wreaths that were placed in December at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.
The wreath pick up will begin at 1 p.m. on Jan. 29 and those who would like to help should wear a mask and maintain social distance.
TEDx accepting auditions for speakers
TEDxGrand Junction 2021 has the theme “Recenter, Reconnect, Rebuild” and it is accepting auditions from prospective speakers through Jan. 30.
Selected speakers will be notified by Feb. 7 and coached virtually on their presentations from Feb. 10–25 with a final rehearsal Feb. 26–March 5. TEDxGrand Junction 2021 will be live streamed on March 20.
To audition, those interested must film themselves giving two minutes of their presentation and discussing how the presentation supports the 2021 theme.
The audition videos may be emailed to tech@snobproductions.com or saved on a jump drive and mailed or dropped off at Snob Productions, c/o TEDx Grand Junction 2021, 2297 Tall Grass Drive, Units E&F, Grand Junction 81505.