The collection of the thousands of wreaths that were placed at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in December is planned for Friday afternoon and the public is invited to participate.
Anyone who would like to help with this endeavor should arrive by 12:45 p.m. for instructions. The wreath gathering will begin at 1 p.m. If you have a lightweight and strong 6-foot pole, bring it with you.
New Dimensions announces classes
New Dimensions has announced its 2022 Winter/Spring term with more than 60 classes available.
The program provides a variety of classes for adults ages 50 and older each fall and winter/spring term. Participants can enroll in any number of classes on a space available basis for a $75 membership fee each term.
“Classes reflect an intellectually stimulating array of disciplines such as history, science, philosophy, political science, art, literature, nature study, and performing arts,” a news release said.
“Outdoor classes include birding, hiking, biking, history walks, geology, gardening and more. Personal enrichment may include yoga, meditation, health issues, bridge, mahjong, and cribbage as examples.”
New Dimensions is a volunteer, non-profit organization. Instructors are volunteers who bring their expertise to share with you.
“If you are new to the area, we encourage you to enroll and meet new people with common interests and joy for learning,” the release said.