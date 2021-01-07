Library accepting board candidate applications through Jan. 20
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 20 to fill an opening on the Mesa County Public Library District’s Board of Trustees.
The seven-member volunteer board adopts and oversees the budget, bylaws, and policies of the library district; conducts long-range planning; and prepares an annual financial report to the Mesa County Commissioners.
The open seat on the board was created when a trustee’s term expired. The successful applicant will serve a five-year term. Board terms are for five years, and trustees are limited to two successive terms. Library district trustees are appointed by the Mesa County Commissioners.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a legal resident of Mesa County.
For more information and a link to the Volunteer Board Application, go to mesacounty.us/administration/how-do-i/volunteer.
Palisade trail closed as Sheriff’s office searches for suspect
A woman reported that an unknown individual struck her with a rock and attempted to take her keys while walking on a trail in Palisade, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the scene at around 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday and began searching for the suspect. The alleged assault and attempted robbery occurred about a half mile into the Palisade Rim Trail.
Several agencies are assisting with the search.
The suspect is described as an adult male, approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7, wearing a dark multi-colored jacket and a black face covering, the MCSO reports. If seen, please call 911.