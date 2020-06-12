Central’s next food giveaway is June 24
Central High School will host its monthly Warrior Wellness food distribution from 4–6:30 p.m. June 24, at the school, 550 Warrior Way.
The event is open to any family who signs up before June 17 at chs.d51schools.org.
According to a calendar post at GJSentinel.com, the event serves close to 500 families. Food distribution begins at 4 p.m. Families can choose their pick up time when signing up.
Email Lanc Sellden at lanc.sellden@d51schools.org or call 270-1988 for information.
Woman and child killed in house fire
BUENA VISTA— A woman and boy are dead after a fire at a home near a central Colorado mountain town early Thursday, authorities said.
A man and girl managed to escape the fire, reported at around 1:30 a.m., in the home about a mile north of Buena Vista before firefighters and police arrived, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Firefighters found and recovered the woman and boy inside the burning home but they were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The man was airlifted to a regional burn center and the girl was released to relatives.
The names of the victims and the survivors have not been released.
The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control has been asked to help investigate the cause and origin of the fire, the sheriff’s office said.
Man gets life term for double murder
BRIGHTON — A man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 48 years for shooting his landlord and one of his roommates to death at a home northeast of Denver.
Thomas Holleman pleaded guilty in March to first-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Raphael Sassi and second-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Mary Broad.
Holleman called 911 on April 5, 2019, and told the dispatcher he had just shot Sassi and Broad, and that he would be waiting on the front porch of the Commerce City home for officers to arrive. Investigators found the bodies on the floor inside the home. Both were shot multiple times in the chest and head.
Adams County District Judge Priscilla Loew said at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing there are no words to describe Holleman’s actions and called the crime an “unprovoked, undeserved, unjustified cold killing.”