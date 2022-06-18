The family of a Texas woman who died after falling from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski resort as she was riding up with her two young daughters has settled a wrongful death lawsuit.
William Huber, the girls’ father, filed the lawsuit, claiming that staff at Ski Granby Ranch knew the lift was unsafe before the Dec. 29, 2016, accident that killed Kelly Huber, 40, of San Antonio, and severely injured her daughters, then 9 and 12.
The lift malfunctioned, and the chair the Hubers were riding hit a support tower at the resort about 50 miles northwest of Denver, causing the family to fall about 30 feet onto hard-packed snow.
The amount of the settlement has not been disclosed.
A state investigation found problems with the drive system that powered the chairlift, which resulted in rapid speed changes. Changes to the lift’s power system flung the chairlift into the tower.
Some offices closed, but put the trash out
City of Grand Junction administrative offices will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day, however, the city trash pickup will occur as regularly scheduled for the week of June 20.
The city’s annual calendar has a misprint that reads “City Trash Pickup – Day Late Remainder of the Week.” This information is incorrect and trash collection will occur as regularly scheduled.
Curbside recycling services will occur as regularly scheduled and the recycling drop-off center is open on Monday, June 20.