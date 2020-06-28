Offices to close for Independence Day
A number of offices will be closed in recognition of Independence Day.
Most Mesa County offices will be closed on Friday, July 3. Exceptions to the closure include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services (all locations) and the Sheriff’s Office (jail, patrol and emergency services at 215 Rice St).
The Solid Waste Management Campus, 3071 U.S. Highway 50, will not be closed on Friday but will be closed on Saturday, July 4.
Animal Services (971A Coffman Road) hours will be 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on Friday.
City of Grand Junction administrative offices will be closed Friday, July 3. Trash collection will be on its regular schedule for the week of July 4. Call 242-1036 for information on the recycling schedule. The recycling drop-off will be closed. Friday is a parking meter holiday downtown.
All Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Saturday, July 4. Patrons can visit mesacountylibraries.org during the closure to place holds, renew materials, and use eResources such as Mango Languages, the OverDrive Digital Library, and RBdigital Magazines.