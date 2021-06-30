A number of city and county office will be closed Monday, in observance of Independence Day.
Most Mesa County offices will be closed on Monday. The closure does not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services (all locations) or the Sheriff’s Office and its services at 215 Rice St. (jail, patrol, emergency services). Animal Services, at 971A Coffman Road, will be open Monday from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
City of Grand Junction administrative offices will be closed and there will be no trash collection on Monday. Trash collection will be one day late for the remainder of the week. For the recycling schedule, call GJCRI at 242-1036.
Monday will also be a parking meter holiday. Downtown visitors can park in metered spaces at no charge, including the parking garage on Rood Avenue.
All Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Monday for the Independence Day holiday. The Collbran, Orchard Mesa and Palisade branches will be closed Saturday in observance of the holiday.
HILDALE, Utah (AP) — Zion National Park has closed its canyons because of a flash flood warning issued for much of southern Utah Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Hildale, Utah, Zion National Park and other areas near the Utah-Arizona border. Park officials also closed access to The Narrows, the tightest section of the canyon, until further notice.