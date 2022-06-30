A number of offices will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day.
Many Mesa County offices will be closed on Monday. This one-day closure does not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services, or emergency functions of the Sheriff’s Office. Animal Services will be open from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Monday.
All Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Monday. The Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa, and Palisade branches will be closed Saturday, July 2, in observance of the holiday. Go to mesacountylibraries.org to place holds, renew materials, and use eResources such as Kanopy, Hoopla, the Libby/OverDrive Digital Library, and Mango Languages.
All city of Grand Junction offices, with the exception of the police and fire departments, will be closed Monday. Solid waste pick-up will be delayed by one day the remainder of the week. Recycling Center facility drop-off will be closed Monday and curbside pick-up will be delayed the remainder of the week with the exception of Friday.
Monday is a parking meter holiday. Downtown visitors can park in metered spaces at no charge, including the parking garage on Rood Avenue.
Avs parade
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche will hoist the Stanley Cup at Civic Center Park today but they will parade it through the streets of Denver on the way.
The celebration begins with a pre-rally at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park with live music and screens set up displaying highlights from the Avs Stanley Cup-winning season